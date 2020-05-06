Tongrana Attempt To Gag Starr Fm Reporter Over Impasse With Nayiri.

By Haruna SumailaAbugri

The ongoing high-rocketing impasse between the grand monarch of the Mamprugu kingdom and the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Upper East region over supremacy, seems to be giving the latter sleepless nights, thus forcing him to turn his stooges after upper East Based EIB reporter, Edward Adeti, following the reporter’s hardcore hidden revelations.

The paramount chief of the Talensi traditional area, Naba Kugbilsung-Nablegtang, is said to have incurred the wrath of the Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, after he [Tongrana] displayed deviancy by turning down the monarch’s request to have Naba Bade Bugre, gazetted by the Upper East Regional house of chief.

Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, king-maker and supreme ruler of Nayiri, recently dispatched a letter to the Tongrana, Naba Kugbilsung-Nablegtang, instructing him to assist the Upper East Regional house of chiefs to gazette the sub-divisional chief of Namoalugu, Naba Bernard Bade Bugre, a retired Management Accountant at the University of Ghana, who was enskined in 2018 by some selected elders of Nayire.

TheTongrana reportedly ignored the instructions and wrote back to the grand monarch of Nayire, challenging his authority and supremacy over the Talensi traditional area. This action of the Tongorana is said to be ruffling feathers at Nalegu, capital of the Mamprugu kingdom.

the Tongrana, who is said to be nursing a diabetic media wound, following Edward Adeti’s series of undercover works that exposed him in the famous Rockson Bukari’s leaked tape saga, is unhappy that the Starr FM icon who appears to be ahead of him regarding happenings in the ongoing fracas, literally pulled a trigger of gagging and a stern warning to the reporter to stay off the issue or head to an abyss.

A sour relationship erupted between Mr. Adeti of ‘the pregnant goat’ Upper East based state’s attorney famous investigations and the Tongrana, following an investigations by the EIB’s staff that got the Tongorana neck-deep in a Galamsay scandal, currently pending before court.The very investigations got former Minister of state at the presidency, Rockson Bukari self-sacking himself at the seat of government last year.

Mr Adeti got his widely read network, Starrfmonline.com publishing hidden information regarding the ongoing impasse between the duo, including letters said to have been secretly at night under tight security.

The media punching-revelations is giving the Tema Oil Refinery board member who doubles as the upper East Regional representative of the council of state, a severe nightmarethus itch-punching him {Tongrana} to drop a release with a serious gagging tendency to the media. In that release, NabaKubilsung strongly told Mr Adeti “We wish to strongly caution him to refrain from publishing invented matters relating to the Talensi Traditional Area and the Paramountcy since we are aware of his biased reportage.”

The release further described the reporter as foreigner “The Tongraan’s attention and that of the Talensi Traditional Council has been drawn to a publication on Starr FM’s website, dated the 29th April, 2020 with the title “your misinformation likely to mislead the public” – Nayiri warns Tongraan; This was filed by one Edward Adeti Loye also known as Adeti, the Nigerian reporter.”

Interestingly, at the time the Tongorana could have been zipping some form of relieve having issued the warning to his secret leaker-reporter to stay off this matter, the reporter in question surprised his readers again with another letter from the hidden armpit of the Tongorana, addressed to the Upper East Regional house of chiefs, this time around, calling on it to disregard any request by the Nayire to have the chief of Namoulugu gazetted as a sub divisional chief.

This outlet can confirm that the famous investigative journalist has in his possession more damming revelations as far as this fracas is concern.

Meanwhile, the Tongrana, has been summoned to appear before the king and elders of Nayire on Friday, May 8, to answer for his actions.

Stay tune.