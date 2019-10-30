Tomreik Hotel Screens Workers For Breast Cancer

Last Friday, workers of Accra based hospitality brand, Tomreik Hotel, were trained on the causes, symptoms, treatment and dangers of breast cancer. The sensitization programme, which was aimed at educating the workers, was part of Tomreik’s planned activities to create awareness of breast cancer amongst its key stakeholders in Ghana.

Both male and female workers of the hotel were taken through a comprehensive training programme by medical practitioners of Lapaz Community Hospital. In addition to the training, female workers of the hotel were examined for the disease.

Speaking at the opening session of the programme, Ms. Getrude Amoako Akuffo, Human Resource Manager of the hotel, indicated that since breast cancer has been identified as one of the most common cancer diagnosed in women, it was vital for the hotel to educate its key stakeholder on the disease.

“October is a month dedicated to create awareness on breast cancer and it is significant for us, Tomreik Hotel, to support this all important initiative” she said. The “customers, workers and other stakeholders are key to us hence as a responsible brand that cares for its stakeholders we decided to conduct this programme to educate, test and help our people” she added.

Madam Rebecca Pobi, head of the screening team from Lapaz Community Hospital noted that signs and symptoms of breast cancer may include a breast lump or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue; change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast; changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling; newly inverted nipple; peeling, scaling, crusting or flaking of the pigmented area of skin surrounding the nipple (areola) or breast skin and/or redness or pitting of the skin over your breast, like the skin of an orange.

Madam Pobi further emphasized that anyone who finds a lump or other change in their breast should book an appointment with a licensed medical practitioner for prompt evaluation.

Workers of the hotel expressed their profound gratitude to management for organizing the programme.

Tomreik Hotel offers 46 suits and rooms with en-suit amenities – as well as world-class facilities in a stylish and elegance setting, an International Cuisine Restaurant and Conference Rooms. The hotel is located at Lagos Avenue, Shiashie – East Legon.