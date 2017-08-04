Titus Glover Begs His Jobless Invisible Forces

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has called on angry members of the Invisible Forces in Tema, who stormed the venue and temporarily disrupted a town hall meeting Tuesday, to vent their disappointment and anger on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders, to calm down.

According to the Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport, the unemployment situation is widespread and therefore the NPP government, is working towards creating enough space for the party’s youth and the youth of the country.

The Tema base Pro-NPP group, had threatened to visit chaos on the Tema metropolis, if the NPP government does not provide them with the jobs they were promised during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The aggrieved Invisible Forces, lamented they are being ridiculed for their unemployment, despite the fact that they worked to bring their party to power.

They served notice they will vent their frustrations on Tema in a manner akin to the Delta Force’s disturbances in Kumasi, if their neglect by the government does not end.

Their threats came during the maiden edition of the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government town hall meeting held in Tema on Tuesday.

But reacting on the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, the MP, noted while the supporters have a right to protest against the unemployment, they must do so within the ambit of the law.

“I am pleading with the youth to exercise patience. Marching straight to a town hall meeting and interrupting it, is uncalled for and won’t condone it. I remember meeting the man who led the angry supporters in July and I told him we are working on their unemployment and so I was very sad to hear that they stormed the place to cause mayhem.

The spokesperson of the group said, “You promised that there are certain jobs on the way coming. We exchanged numbers with those who are supposed to employ us. I have called them for almost two months now but nobody is ready to answer my calls.”

“Please, if they will not give us work to do, what happened at Kumasi, the same thing will happen here… We are even ashamed. Some of us, we are walking in the sun and they are laughing at us. Is that how the party is supposed to treat us?”

“They should wait for us 2020 and we are yet to do massive demonstration to stop everything in Tema” one of the supporters threatened.

One of the members who spoke to Citi News, later on, said, “The youth in Tema East are very peaceful. We may be well built, but we don’t want to engage in any form of lawlessness. However, we feel we have been neglected by the party – a party we worked and toiled for to ensure it won power. They have not given us jobs and are rather bringing in people to come and work.”

“At the end of the day, they say we are lazy. We are fed up with this maltreatment and if care is not taken, what happened in Kumasi, will happen in Tema.”

In March this year, some irate members of Delta Force, stormed the offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator in Kumasi, smashed windows and doors and threw him out of his office.

The group claimed that, Mr George Adjei, who had been appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, was an outsider, who was unknown to them and had neither been in the trenches nor suffered with them when the NPP was campaigning to win 2016 general election.