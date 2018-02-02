Time To Shift Emphasis On The UG Toll Booth As We Open The UGMC

While, the hullabaloo about who has the right to manage the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) continues, we wish to bring to the attention of the authorities, about a possible standoff that, may arise when the facility is finally operational.

One of the legacies of the Prof. Ernest Ayertey administration, was the toll booths that, were built at the entrance and exit points of the University, except the Okponglo entry point.

All the other entry points, have been electronically tolled, with security officers stationed at the booths.

When this brouhaha started, the National Security was minded to send bulldozers to pull down the initial toll booth, the issue this paper raised then, which is still relevant today is that, the University of Ghana is a public place.

Any attempt to commercialize the place, will deprive a lot of people access to it. As we mentioned earlier, the only access route to those without the sticker is the Okponglo end, so if a patient is coming from West Legon, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and its environs and in critical condition, is the patient expected to go through Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout, before getting access into the University.

What about those from Haatso, and its environs, are they also expected to go all the way to Okponglo, before also getting to the hospital.

Is it not obvious to Prof. Aryetey who is or was a director of a special purpose company that was registered to manage the University that, the toll booths, he placed at the entrance of the university is going to lead to more death.

The UGMC is one of its kind in West Africa, which means it is not a hospital for the treatment of malaria and other common ailments, and so access to it cannot and should not be restricted.

We are of the considered opinion that, the university should be opened to all, regardless of whether they have the sticker or not. We cannot mortgage the lives of Ghanaians on a platter of money.