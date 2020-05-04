Three Healthcare Institutions Get PPES From MP

Three healthcare delivery institutions in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, have been given Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency.

The three health delivery institutions are Madina Polyclinic at Rawlings Circle, Pentecost Hospital otherwise known as Alpha and Madina Health Centre also known as Kekele.

The three institutions, had PPEs made up of infrared thermometers, safety apparels, nose masks, gloves, gallons of liquid soaps, tissue papers, tissue towels, Veronica Buckets among others.

The MP, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, presenting the PPEs to the management of the three health delivery institutions in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive of the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Mrs Jenifer Dede Ajabeng and the Constituency executives of the governing New Patriotic Party said the provision of the PPEs are part of the decision of the government led by President Akufo-Addo to be used to contain the spread of the deadly Coronanvirus pandemic in the country.

He said, the presentation of the PPEs, forms part of the decision to assist all health centres to fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the municipality.

He added that since the outbreak of the disease in the country for that matter the government has not relented in its efforts by embarking on compulsory testing of people suspected to be carrying the disease to help contain the spread.

He said since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has taken various steps like the lockdown, ban on social gatherings, ensuring safety protocols such as social distancing, compulsory wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands under running water with soap, stay home and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers when there is no water and soap to wash hands.

He assured the people of the Constituency that all health delivery institutions be it private of public will benefit from the provision of PPEs to assist these institutions meet the current situation of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, institutions such as the Ghana Police Service in the Madina, various tribe heads and chiefs, transport operators have all benefited from the MP’s initiative to provide some PPEs to help in the fight against the pandemic in the municipality.

He said these are all aimed at ensuring that the people of Madina stay safe in the wake of the deadly pandemic in the country and help frontline health workers live up to test of eliminating the disease.

He noted that as the political leader of the Constituency, he will not relent in ensuring that the disease is brought under control in the municipality.

On behalf of the managers of the healthcare delivery institutions, Mrs Priscilla Anima, the Health Director of the Madina Health Centre took the opportunity to thank the MP, the MCE and the entire team of Constituency executives for the presentation in the fight against of COVID-19 pandemic.