Those In Charge of  Akufo-Addo’s Wardrobe Should Stop Dressing Him Like Shatta Bundle with Oversize Cloth

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Anytime president Akufo-Addo wears African print, he looked anything other than immaculate and in vogue. He looks snappy in it and many Ghanaians, have had an occasion to comment on it.

The president, made a career in law, he is one of the most celebrated legal luminaries in the country. Lawyers know the power of a good suit and what it can do to a man’s confidence. Perhaps it is the reason why, suit has come to be associated with the profession.

You cannot appear before a Judge as a lawyer, when you are not properly dressed, and properly dressed in this context, means wearing a suit, and a bow tie or a tie.

Until we paid close attention to Akufo-Addo, we thought his suits were finely tailored and crafted to his unusual body shape.

We started noticing some wardrobe malfunction, when he became the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The matter became serious compelling the NPP to form a committee headed by the late Jake Obestebi Lamptey after the 2008 elections to look into the dressing of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Is being more than ten years since the party put together that committee and Akufo-Addo, finally realizing his childhood dream of becoming president.

Every human being after some years, feels comfortable and looks good in a particular dress. Former president Rawlings, has his niche, former president John Agyekum Kufuor, who is also a lawyer, looks good in a suit any day.

I cannot imagine how the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will look like in a suit. He can best be described in it as a decorated monkey.

After being sworn in as the president in 2017, having won the 2016 elections, president Akufo-Addo, has had a few faulty starts, until he finally found his niche.

Whoever designs the African prints for the president, really does a good job. He never gets it wrong, the problem is anytime Akufo-Addo, decides to go old whistle.

A picture of president Akufo-Addo and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has gone viral, with the Daily Guide newspaper, actually using it on its front page with the headline “ Nana Pushes Ghana Cocoa in Germany”.

A lot of Ghanaians on Social Media, are asking who chose the suit for our president?

The long sleeves he was wearing under the suit, was too long, or they misplaced his cuff-links. Something simply does not look right.

These outfits are becoming embarrassing. The president is the first gentleman of the land, he is an embodiment of who we are as a people, the least we can do to project the country, is to make sure the president is on point.

Someone seriously needs to have a word with whoever is in charge of the president’s wardrobe. Some things can be excused in Ghana, but not when he is meeting other dignitaries outside the country.

The president needs to dominate every room he enters, this can be done not only through dogged determination and intelligence, but how he looks.

Often, when a boss refuses to dress well, his subordinate is mistaken for the boss, when they enter a room full of people, who do not know them.

Apparel, it is said defines a man, the first thing anyone notices when you walk into a room is what you are wearing. You will be judged by what you are wearing, before a content analysis of what you are made of is examine, that is why when you are attending an interview, you are advised to dress well.

I am not a fashionista, I don’t pretend to know fashion, at least I have eyes and can also appreciate nice things, based on that, I wish to advice the image makers of the president to take the job very seriously.

People are paid with tax payers money to make our president look good, if they are not up to the task, they should give way to people more capable.

I am sure these wardrobe malfunctioning keep happening, because that job, has also be given to a family member of the president.

Why won’t president Akufo-Addo, as part of promoting Ghana Beyond Aid, wear locally manufactured prints, when he travels outside Ghana. Is it one of the treaties we have signed as a country for our leader to always wear suit, when he is meeting foreign dignitaries.

You cannot be preaching one thing and be practicing another. Any dress can be made out of African print, even suit, so why can’t he be properly measured and sown something to fit him.

Nigerian leaders no matter where they find themselves, whether in United States, meeting the president In the White House, United Kingdom, meeting the Prime Minister, they don’t shy away from wearing the Agbada or Boubou.

The president needs to start leading by example. Even Shatta Bundle, has come of age and no longer wears oversized outfit.

razakbawa@gmail.com