This Is Dumsor!

The recent erratic power supply being experience across the country, cannot be characterize as normal outages.

The minister of energy, who has mastered the art of propaganda, can choose to call it whatever he may, but Ghanaians, who are at the receiving end, no what it is.

We have become a people, who are always in a hurry to celebrate, every little achievement. How many times, have we not been told from the previous government, as well as the current government, including pronouncements from president Akufo-Addo that the dreaded dumsor is over?

The situation, has become worse ever since Power Distribution Services (PDS) took over the operations of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), it is like moving from frying pan to fire.

In 2006, former president, John Agyekum Kufuor’s government handed over the operations of Ghana Water Company to Aqua Vitans Rand Limited (AVRL) for five years.

When the contract to AVRL expired in 2011, the government decided not to extend it, saying that the private operator had not lived up to expectations.

Privatization of national strategic assets, has not inured to the benefit of the country. We have always beaten a retreat, in most cases when we do, the companies are gone.

On a daily basis from one area to another, from one district to another, from one region to another, residents experience load shedding.

The situation is assuming a crisis level and something must be done quickly and now to avert further crisis.

On Thursday, March 14, the Energy minister, Peter Amewu. After touring some power stations, told journalists that, the power outages being experienced in parts of the country, will be over in five days.

“Definitely because of the construction work (Pokuase interchange) that is ongoing there is the need for them to halt the transmission of power for this period and so these some of the problems but my expectation thinking is that it is going to be completed withing five days. But we have put in measures to minimize the impact,” he told the media.

On Saturday, March 30, more than two weeks after the minister’s assurance, some parts of Accra experienced dumsor.

If it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck and swims like a duck, it is definitely a duck, we are in dumsor, period!

We are of the firm conviction that, we are back to dumsor, the minister and the government can play down what it is happening, but soon the reality, will dawn on them.