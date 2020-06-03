There should be no excuse in safeguarding students and teachers – GNAT cautions

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has sent a warning to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that proper safety measures are put in place before the re-opening of schools.

The General Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Musa, made this statement in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on Happy 98.9 FM.

He noted that with schools being reopened for final year students, the logistics and Personal Protective Equipment as promised by the President should be made available. “We should return to normalcy in safety.”

The association has indicated that it is keen on holding the government to the assurances made by the President. “We have no doubts about the President’s commitments towards the safety of students and teachers.”

“Once the President has spoken, the Ministry of Education has the mandate to ensure all the necessary safety measures and PPEs ars provided to all schools.”

“We are stressing that we are not in normal times. So parents, teachers, and all supporting staff must be assured that duty bearers will execute their duties to instill confidence in them,” he motioned.

The President in his 10th address to the nation announced the reopening of schools for final year students to enable them to sit for their exit exams.

He also promised to provide students and teachers with the necessary protective equipment to safeguard them against COVID-19.

Source: happyghana.com