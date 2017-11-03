Theodore Abiwu wins 2017 Emerging Speakers Challenge

Young Ghanaian speaker, Theodore Abiwu, has been declared the winner of the first edition of Ghana’s public speaking competition for young upcoming speakers dubbed; Emerging Speakers Challenge.

The challenge which lasted for eight weeks, hosted 30 participants to a rigorous public speaking training and activities in a bid to groom and select the best emerging speaker for 2017.

Finalists of the Emerging Speakers’ Challenge headlined, the Emerging Speakers’ Conference, also doubled as the Grand Finale of the Challenge.

The winner, Theodore Abiwu, who was declared the 2017 Emerged Speaker, had stiff competition from co-contestants, but managed to sail through various prepared and on the spot presentations at the admiration of the audience and judges.

The programme was on the theme: Raising the next generation of powerful speakers with empowering voices; echoing change and transforming minds had, Godslove Angela Kwabi, student of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Joseph Hagan, student of University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa and Naomi Maama Boakyewaa Kokuro, emerging as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runners-up respectively.

A select jury and faculty of renowned speakers, including Ekow Mensah, Kwame A. A. Opoku, Amma Serwaa Bonsu Ampofo, Mabel Blankson, Prince Akpah and Josephine Fafa Doegah, provided the support, resources, training and coaching needed to fine tune the contestants’ presentations, enhance their appearances and build their confidence.

Prize packages for the winner of competition include; Speaking Opportunities at Igniting Dreams Conferences and other SBA and partner conferences, Personal Branding Support, Publishing Support, Mentorship, Networking Opportunities, Personal Website, Online Branding, One on One Coaching, Professional Photoshoots, Virtual Office Space at Empower Office Suites and Premium Membership in Speakers Bureau Africa.

The event was hosted on October 28, 2017 at the University of Development Studies (UDS) Guest House in Accra and saw the patronage of parents, families and friends of various finalists in the 2017 Emerging Speakers Challenge.

More information about the challenge and related initiatives are available on www.speakersafrica.com

The programme which was organized by Speakers Bureau Africa in association with Ekow Mensah Consulting was sponsored by Ekow Mensah Investments, IConceptsPR, Avance Media, Speakers Bureau Africa, Mary & Mary Global, Straight Brain Consultancy and Empower Office Suites.

Source: Prince Akpah