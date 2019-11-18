The Sleeping Competition In The Government Of President Akufo Addo And In The NPP

– a snapshot of public conversation

By Comrade Shmuel Ja’Mba Abm

As if by endorsed design and a graphic replicated display of the sloppy government ran by President Akufo Addo, leading functionaries of government seem to have entered into an open race and seem to compete with President Akufo Addo, who is suggested to be in the lead and on record to nap and snore at the least opportunity, anywhere. In his latest hit, he was caught on camera at Sochi, the Russian resort city where Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation, hosted his guest to the maiden Afro-Russia Summit.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr Kwadwo Afriyei Owusu Minister of Health. Kwaku Agyemang Manu

In other words, President Akufo Addo is alleged to barely control his habit of napping at the least opportunity, even at Cabinet Meetings. The allegation further says he barely makes it more than five minutes into a meeting, after seating. He is woken only after a meeting is over; when he is briefed. He is barely able to participate in proceedings, coherently.

That partly, may explain his flimsy but damning excuses of “I am not aware,” “I was misled,” or “it was a mistake;” over some serious policy or national scandals. In a poor communication strategy, Eugene Arhin said “government was unaware” of the Cash4Seat, a business award night scandal in which President Akufo Addo was made to benefit from several hundred thousands of dollars from captains of industry who sat besides him, during the ceremony.

The demoted former Honourable Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid [reassigned to a depreciated office as the Honourable Minister of Zongo Affairs], in a strange denial, where the Chief Justice had instituted courts across the country to prosecute defaulters of TV Licence payments, said the government of “President Akufo Addo absolutely had no idea of such policy” of mandatory payment of TV licence at GHS35 per gadget per annum, in the pipeline.

On the last note of this President Akufo Addo’s government unaware malaise, Daniel Titus Glover, the Honourable Minister of Transport, in an interview on myjoyonline.com, said the ministry “was not consulted” before the policy on a compulsory First Aid Kit at a cost of GHS108 for vehicle registration by the DVLA, was executed.

However, the Daily Statesman [a newspaper owned by Gabby Otchere-Darko, the nephew of President Akufo Addo, with the added influence of the defacto Prime Minister of government], said government deal with the Dubai-based energy equipment supplier and operator AMERI, was cancelled; because President Akufo Addo was “misled” to grant an Executive approval for the deal under the guise to hasten it’s laying in parliament under a certificate of urgency before it rose for recess.

In the wake of the scandal and the unconscionable indiscretion exercised by the Executive Secretary of President Akufo Addo, Asante Bediatuo [another cousin of President Akufo Addo and a kingpin of the Kyebi mafia,] Boakye Agyarko, the Honourable Minister of Energy, was sacrificed on the altar of the nepotic family and friends government of President Akufo Addo, and dismissed from office.

To bring this all to an end, finally, a word on the “mistake” mentioned by President Akufo Addo in faraway New Jersey, where in a townhall meeting with Ghanaians in the diaspora, he met face-to-face with his nemesis – the dreaded Solomon Owusu. lying of nolle prosequi in support of Aisha Huang, the galamsey (illegal mining) Queen. In clear word-to-word transcript of what President Akufo Addo said about the Attorney General of Ghana’s nolle prosequi on Aisha Huang, he is quoted to have said it was a “mistake.”

But what happened yesterday at Parliament House during the presentation of the budget statement, was an apparent and a clear case beyond speculation, as a host of functionaries of government were caught on camera having a field day either snoring away or yet to gear up.

Thus far, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Dr Kwadwo Afriyie Osei and the Honourable Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu have been shortlisted. But Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Aaron Ocquaye is a strong contender, having been caught on camera at state functions or elsewhere, dozing off.

The NPP touted itself as having the men. But three years and beyond, and the government of President Akufo Addo having borrowed excessively than the predecessor government of President John Dramani Mahama or any government in the history of Ghana for that matter, the public is amazed at the disparity in performance when compared to to the previous President John Dramani Mahama’s record of massive infrastructural development and projects across the country.

But Ghanaians aren’t sleeping. Ghanaians are citizens, and not spectators. Surely, December 7, 2020 is a date to remember. It will be an opportunity for discerning Ghanaians to help the sextagenarians, septuagenarians and octogenarians get a comfortable sleep into the here and after.

We are a discerning lot!

