The Road Leading To Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Is An Eyesore

The health of every nation, is the wealth of the nation and so develop countries, do not trifle with the health of their citizens.

Ghana is believed to be facing a grave health crisis, as most of the roads leading to health facilities are in deplorable state.

Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, is the biggest referral centre we have in the country, in fact it can rival most hospitals across the world, but the road leading to the hospital from the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout, to the traffic light, just before the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) is nothing to write home about.

As a referral centre, which is supposed to deal with emergency cases, the road that patients travel on to get to the hospital should rather help to ease their pain not to exacerbate it.

The most terrible spot is under the traffic light, it has been like that and getting worse by the day for some time now.

We have all turned a blind eye to the situation, we are waiting until someone high in authourity losses their life or that of a loved one, before we see the need to patch the place up.

If the road cannot be constructed immediately, this newspaper is of the considered opinion that, something can be done to fill the potholes along the road to avert any calamity.

Apart from the deplorable state of health facilities plaguing the country, Ghana, has become one of the worst countries suffering from avoidable deaths due to poor infrastructure , especially lack of beds.

We have lamented long enough, it is time for our leaders to stop paying lip service to the increasing incidence of avoidable deaths.

Roads leading to health facilities, are as important as the facilities themselves, one cannot exist without the other.

Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, is the jewel of the country, the road leading to the facility should reflect its status.

We are calling on the authorities to as a matter of urgency, take a look at some portions of the road from the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange.