The Registrar Generals Department Breeds Corruption

The Registrar Generals Department is like a market place, but it is not a market where goods and services are sold, nor a market place of ideas, but rather a market place for the promotion of corruption.

Any investor, who decides to visit the department, will lose confidence in investing in this country, as the place does not engender confidence.

The place looks very chaotic, as the number of people who troop to the place on a daily basis for one thing or another is one that, should question how as a country, we are using technology to our advantage.

Everything we are about to do in this country, has been tried and tested elsewhere, we are not reinventing the wheel, we are only to behave like we are part of the global village.

The vice-president, for some time now, has decided to pay unannounced visit to some of the state agencies and departments, his visits should take him to the Registrar Generals Department for him to see firsthand, how easy it is for corruption to thrive.

Any individual, who goes to the department to register a business, is confronted with two options upon reaching there, the first is, you either abandoned the whole idea or secondly, you get someone who works at the department or the ‘goro’ boys to help you go through the process, any decision either than the two and your certificate will be lost in the process.

We create situations to breed corruption in this country, we all know what needs to be done to curb the canker, yet all we are engaged in is, talking.

It is our considered opinion that, if we reduce human intervention in a lot of the things we do, we can reduce corruption to the barest minimum.

Registering a company is not a rocket science, where we need to congregate like we are going for a spiritual pilgrimage.

Registering business, should be one of the most easiest thing to do. We can’t pontificate an era of golden business, when a simple exercise as registering a business, becomes a herculean task.