The Refugee Child

At times, it becomes necessary for individuals, families, and sometimes whole communities to flee a situation that has become dangerous to their health, wellbeing, and even their lives. Often they are fleeing wars or other armed conflicts, or religious, racial, or political persecution. In the search for safety and security, they may leave their country and cross a national border to find sanctuary and protection in another country. At this point, they become refugees.

Refugees, adult and children, are provided with places of safety by the host country where camps are established. Some camps remain for decades and the original refugees have children and grandchildren born in the camp. These child refugees have no access to the school system of the country from which they have fled. Some countries with refugee populations (host countries) make provisions for the education of refugee children while others do not.

Education is one of the highest priorities of refugee communities. Yet there is insufficient support to UNHCR to guarantee the right to education for refugee children and young people. The lack of high quality and protective education for refugees stands in the way of meeting Education for All goals, of achieving durable solutions, and of sustainable development and reconstruction of home and host countries.

Access to education for refugees is limited and uneven across regions and settings of displacement. Enrollment in primary school is only 76% globally and drops dramatically to 36% at secondary levels. Girls are at a particular disadvantage; in eastern Africa, only 5 girls are enrolled for every 10 boys. Refugee education is generally of a very low quality.

Every child has the right to education. As this law is almost found in every countries constitution, Education is a fundamental human right of every child in every country but then the refugee children is at the disadvantage of this law.

Although wars or other armed conflicts, or religious, racial, or political persecution is not the fault of the children but when such things happen they tends to suffer the most.Refugee children are five times more likely to be out of school than non-refugee children.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), only 50% of refugee children have access to primary school worldwide, only 22% of refugee adolescents have access to lower secondary education, and only 1% of refugees attend university. Forced to flee their homes, refugee children often don’t have a school to go to. If there are schools nearby, they are often overcrowded and refugee children may not speak the language that is taught.

On average, less than 2% of humanitarian aid goes toward education. This make it practically impossible for refugee children get the education they are entitled to. If less than 2% of humanitarian aid goes towards education then you can imagine, what kind of education the children will be getting.

Despite the gravity of the challenge, education for displaced children is severely underfunded. At the World Humanitarian Summit in May, UN agencies and partners launched “Education Cannot Wait,” a new fund to support education for children in emergencies and protracted crises.

Education is key to brighter futures for refugee children – and for all of us. Education is vital to children: It helps them learn skills, build confidence, and think critically. It also improves their chances at earning an income as adults and moving out of poverty. This is good for children and for society. As UNHCR notes, failing to education children can help perpetuate conflict and “means lost opportunities for peaceful and sustainable development in our world.”

UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has noted our obligation, saying: “Refugees face two journeys, one leading to hope, the other to despair. It is up to us to help them along the right path.”.Now it is to us individuals, NGOs and government to make significant changes in the life of these refugee children.

Roberta Acquaah

GIJ level 300