The Police Service Should Stop Begging

We will beg to build schools, beg to construct roads, beg to build hospitals and sometimes beg to pay salaries; we beg to virtually do everything in this country.

We have taken the begging a notch higher this time around, by reducing our Police Service to an institution of beggars.

How safe are we, if the institution mandated to provide security and safety to the citizenry is telling the whole nation that, they do not have the logistics to fight crime.

Criminals, we are told are always a step ahead of the security services, so to publicly admit that, the police do not have logistical capacity is worrying.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, last week at a programme, appealed to the general public to help tool the police service.

This appeal was not the first by the IGP and is certainly not going to be the last, because his officers, have also been echoing the same sentiment.

If this trend is not stopped, we will be mortgaging the country to criminals and countries, which are looking for pitfalls to exploit our system.

We can beg for everything, but not for logistics for our police service. Some people could intentionally donate faulty equipment to the Police, having in mind plans to circumvent the system.

The amount of money that goes waste in this country is mindboggling, a fraction of what people steal and don’t get prosecuted, is more than enough to make the police service the best in the world.

The IGP, should stop the public appeal and write to selected institutions to come to the aid of the service.

The government, must make retooling the police service a priority, begging on its knees, only portrays a certain desperation on the part of the country.

Ghana is bigger than this, begging is not our birthright.