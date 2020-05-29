The Plight Of Female Head Porters

Wandering through markets in Ghana, you would find a lot of people but one thing that would definitely catch your attention. You would find girls with huge pans carrying goods for traders and shoppers. These girls do this in and around commercial centres for a negotiated fee. As a first timer, you would be amazed at how these girls skilfully carry these heavy goods.

These girls are head porters but popularly known as ‘Kayayoos’. ‘Kayayoo’ comes from two languages, Hausa and Ga. In Hausa, ‘kaya’ means wares or goods, while ‘yoo’ in Ga means woman. In Kumasi, they are referred to as ‘paa- o- paa’

According to Ghana Statistical Service, the northern parts are considered the poorest. Most of these girls come from the northern part and have migrated to the southern part due to several factors in order to work and feed themselves. These girls are mostly unskilled and uneducated migrants. They are mostly forced to migrant due to poverty, ethnic conflicts and also early marriages.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) report (2012) shows that 56% of the migrant head porters are women and young-school-age girls.These head porters work in an environment which is unconventional and unprotected. Their place of sleep after a hard day’s work are mostly wooden shacks (stores), lorry stations and in front of closed shops. It is never a safe haven for them. They are left under the mercy of the weather. They could also be raped or stolen from. Mostly, these females give birth while engaging in the business hence adding up to street children in Ghana.

I chanced on a transformational reality show on television titled ‘A Jewel in the Streets’. It was a reality show for young ‘kayayoos’ who have been taken off the street and given shelter. The aim of the reality show is to groom these ladies so that they do not go back to the streets. As a nation, such reality shows should be given the needed push and support and not left to only non-governmental agencies to handle. Others should be encouraged to do same.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 prior the general elections made several promises to these head porters in their manifesto. The flag bearer and running mate who are now the president and vice president of Ghana. These are His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and HisExcellency Dr. Mammudu Bawumia. The promises made were captured under social development of the NPP manifesto. They promised to reduce the Kayaked phenomenon by ‘improving the economy of their districts of origin to curb the migration, providing alternate life skills training and seed capital, as well as partnering the private sector, NGOs and charities to provide temporaryhostel facilities’. They also promised to ‘work with District Assemblies to exempt Kayaked from market tolls and taxes currently imposed on them, and improving their access to education and health care’.

All these promises are good initiatives that would help the wellbeing of these female head porters. However, I seek to ask if even a percentage of these promises have been accomplished. These girls are not privilege and do not have the voice to be heard. The media should use its power to demand such things from the government and not being used as a propaganda tool. These promises should not be empty ones just for the purpose of winning elections as many leaders in Ghana have done. The government should be pressured to fulfil their part of the bid, since the NPP is now the party ruling Ghana.

Now it is high time politicians learn to walk the talk and should not take Ghanaians for granted. They should learn to stop fulfilling their promises during election periods just for another tenure of office.

By: Matilda OklekieTeye,

Student Journalist.