The Minister Of Health Must Exercise His Conscience

Unemployment is one of the most difficult stages of the life of every adult. Many people out of frustration have had to resort to illegal and unsolicited means to survive.

Prostitution is on the rise in this country, armed robbery, vigilantism etc, have all increased in recent years, because of lack of job opportunities for the youth of this country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), during the electioneering campaign in 2016, made Ghanaians to believe that, they have the magic wand to solve all their problems, especially unemployment.

Owing to the huge demand and increasing population that desire to be literate, the National Accreditation Board (NAB), has accredited some institutions to offer tertiary training to the youth of this country and nursing is one.

Trainee nurses, over the years, like their counterparts in teacher training institutions, are bonded to serve the country and so their employment immediately after school is the responsibility of the government.

With the introduction of private nursing institutions duly accredited by the NAB, government is finding it difficult to absolve both the bonded nurses and those trained at the private institutions.

The lazy approach by our leaders of solving problems and refusing to take advantage of opportunities that are before us, is the reason why trained nurses, have had to picket at the Ministry of Health before they are posted.

Despite the fall in standard of education, our graduates and certificates are considered the best, compared to other African countries. It is about time, we start thinking of training more nurses and exporting them.

Dr. Kweku Agyeman Manu, who is a minister today, based on the lies told trained nurses that, they will be offered jobs, is now telling privately trained nurses that, the government cannot employ them.

Such arrogance and backward attitude is the reason why, the youth are losing faith in the system and are rising against the leaders.

Every problem has a solution, our hospitals and clinics are crying for lack of staff. The Ghana Health Service, last week released alarming statistics about the number of babies dying every minute in the country, citing lack of nurses as one of the reasons.

The utter disregard for the plight of these trained private nurses is appalling.