The law will be applied without fear or favour

– Akufo-Addo assures Asantehene

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the law would be applied “without fear or favour” and without regard to partisan, ethnic or religious considerations.

“It will not be under my watch that people will take the law into their own hands, neither will it be under my watch that the laws of our land will not be enforced. That will never happen,” he said.

The President made the remark Saturday, when he paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, during the commencement of his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The President’s comment comes in the wake of an attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Co-ordinator, George Agyei, by members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force.

The group had stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to drive Mr Agyei out because he was not part of the “struggle” to bring the party into power.

Many Ghanaians have accused the President of being indifferent to attacks by NPP groups which started hours after he was declared the winner of the 2016 election.

But speaking about group’s attack days after it was carried out, President Akufo-Addo said he will not hesitate to apply the law in order to maintain the peace and order in the country.

“I know this matter is a source of great worry for you, Otumfuo. Let not your heart be troubled. The incident has occurred, and I assure you that measures have been put in place to forestall the reoccurrence of this issue in Asanteman, and, for that matter, in any part of the country,” he said.

The President was later to tell a gathering his visit to the Region was to thank the Asantehene and Asanteman for the massive show of confidence reposed in him and the NPP in the 2016 elections.

“The vote I got in Ashanti was unprecedented. I, therefore, came to show appreciation, and to tell Asanteman of the policy initiatives we are putting in place to ensure that we bring relief to the people of this country, and, thereby, return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

He added, “amongst others, I told the people that when we win, we would bring Free SHS. The Free SHS policy is on its way coming.”

President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold meetings with the leadership of transport unions in the region as well as pay a visit to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He will also visit the Kumasi Central Market and hold an encounter with the media.