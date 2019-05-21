The Impact Of Public Transport On The Ghanaian Economy

In a modern industrial society, public transport is a very necessary social phenomenon. This is a fact case because majority of people in such societies rely on public transport for their daily activities. Public transport therefore plays a vital role in the labor market because without it, citizens would find it difficult to travel from one place to another.

Public transport is how ever not since in m any industrial societies, services were provided initially by the state, under neo-liberal regimes many aspects of public transport have been privatized in Ghana.There are three main types of public transport in Ghana: taxis, buses and Uber or Taxify. It is shown by statistics that a large percentage of Ghanaians rely on public transport such as buses and taxis.

It is important to note that the notion of public transport can be confusing, since the taxi and bus transportation industry are not state-owned, but Unionized (Ghana Private Road Transport Union).

In Ghana and neighboring countries trotros are privately owned minibus share taxis that travel fixed routes leaving when filled to capacity.While there are trotro stations, these vehicles for hire can also be boarded anywhere along the route.Operated by a driver and a conductor (who collects money, shouts out the destination, and can also be called a “mate”), many are decorated with slogans and sayings, often religious and few operate on Sundays.The term is believed to derive from GA tro, “threepence”,the conductors usually asked of trotro “three three pence” formerly the standard fare around 1940’s in the era of the British West African pound and Ghanaian pound.A popular means of transport. Upon all of this, because trotros (and taxis) make up a large part of Ghanaian transportation, there is good money to be had.

Used by 70% of Ghanaian commuters, trotro are the most popular form of transport for work and shopping in the country as of 2010.Large buses also provide public transport in Accra, Ghana, as of 2008and are patronized by people of different social classes. For trotros in all cases but only in few cases for taxis, they are registered at a bus-station where the bus will be stationed, plying a specific route. It is often at the station that the owner is informed of the fixed market sales that that type of bus makes a day. The factors range from number of seats, whether the bus has air-conditioning, the [distance of the] route it plies and other on-board services like on-bus entertainment. The station is run by a union (under the umbrella of Ghana Private Road Transport Union GPRTU) and as such car-owners meet periodically. In Ghana only an insignificant percentage of our population does not use trotro as their means of transportation. Unfortunately, those who fall within that category belong to the decision making class who make, implement and enforce laws and regulations in the country.

Measuring return on investment for transportation initiatives has focused on direct user benefits and the economic impacts that arise from those cost savings. The reality is that transportation plays a broad role in shaping economies like:Increasing productivity, enhancing jobs and labor market accessibility, opening new markets for businesses, enhancing supply chain efficiency.Even though, not all transportation projects generate the above mentioned benefits, some investments are considered strategic drivers of development. The economic impact of transportation projects can be measured in the benefits they bring to economic growth, job creation, trade facilitation, and the economies of scale created. Recognizing this reality is crucial because today’s transportation needs far exceed available funding. Accordingly, transportation agencies at all levels of government seek to maximize their investments.

In considering types of economic benefits, there are two generic types in the transportation planning process. First, there are primarily direct user benefits that are attributable to active use of the transportation system being proposed or evaluated, and sometimes included are directly associated on changes in consumer welfare affected by changes in service accessibility.

Second, there are also aggregate economic activity benefits related to changes in output, productivity, and employment that are affected by the introduction of a specific system or improvement in the transportation system or infrastructure. The latter incorporates what are known as indirect benefits of the jobs and productivity and the induced benefits of the second round of spending that comes from the wages and revenue being spent on additional goods and services. Based on the research, these types of benefits are divided into four categories:System Performance, Benefit-Cost & Cost Effectiveness, Regional Economic Development, Livability

In addition, economic benefits should be viewed comprehensively rather than considering just the direct user benefits, which have been the focus of economic valuation of transportation investment. Such a limited focus will ignore many potential benefits that are important to an increasingly wary public who are seeking good return on their tax.

To promote the impact of Transportation in the economy, all transportation agencies and the government should conduct economic analysis of transportation that looks at all the possible impacts and benefits of the types of investments made. While double counting should be avoided if tallying up the results in a cost benefit assessment, analyzing and laying out the various effects on users, non-users, and the community provides a much better understanding of the positive and negative impacts to taxpayers as a whole, and to the long-term effects that make the difference between temporary advantage and sustainable results.