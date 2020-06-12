The Ideology Behind Niqaab

Muslims are long standing victims of prejudice in the West but mostly Muslim women however face the greatest challenges of the Muslim population especially those who choose to observe the Islamic Sunnah by commuting themselves to the wearing of NIQAAB.

Women who choose to observe these Islamic Sunna are oppressed across the globe, countries like France, American, Netherlands, and China just to mention a few, have made the life of these women residing there a living help which they had to cope with. These Muslim women are perceived to be a security threats to the West.

In Ghana, since discrimination on the practice of one’s religion is against the rule of law, we don’t see that threat ,however you would find some ignorance citizens tag the Niqaabies with names like (Kakamotobi, the Talibans are coming, alqaida, Osama bin Ladenfuo),when they are seen approaching, so much stigmatization. But my question is “How does the a piece of clothes worn on the face draw so much attention and backlash?

Today the world has found itself in a pandemic that has result to almost every living being committing into the wearing of face marks. There is no different between this face marks and the Niqaabies.

Well, this is the kind of world we live in. Niqaabies are wearing their nowadays without the name calling. All the stigmatization has stopped and l hope these countries that has no knowledge or idea about this Niqaabies will be over.

Women who do not share the niqaab ideology are beginning to embrace it and they wear it for their protection. This brings to the conclusion that indeed, Islamic teachings and practice is the way to go.

By Rabiatu Diyau Deen

GIJ, Level 300