The Government of Uganda promotes oil and gas projects at Africa Oil Week 2018

Irene Muloni, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, in the Republic of Uganda will lead a delegation of private and public-sector players from Uganda’s oil and gas sector to the Africa Oil Week 2018, which will be held between 5 – 9 November, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Hon Muloni said, “Uganda is open for business and we will be looking forward to promoting the country`s highly progressive and lucrative hydrocarbon sector during the Africa Oil Week. Over the course of the week, we will announce a roadmap for Uganda’s next licensing round and offer insights into our country’s potential and operating environment.”

Uganda is committed to developing its petroleum sector across the entire value chain, and clear strides to move the country’s key assets from the exploration phase into the development phase have been made. Uganda offers opportunities for companies looking to explore, develop and utilise its petroleum assets. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development Robert Kasande said, “During the Africa Oil Week, we will host private meetings with the global private sector with a view to successfully attract capital in every stage of our oil and gas value chain.”

Ernest Rubondo, Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda went on to say, “As the regulator of Uganda’s oil and gas sector, Africa Oil Week offers the Authority an exciting platform to provide insight into the regulatory environment in the country and how this has been structured to position the country as a sound investment destination. We encourage operators, investors and service companies to attend the Oil Week and meet with officials from the Government of Uganda and the private sector. Uganda welcomes you to partner in what we believe is one of the most commercially viable and prospective oil and gas environments in the world.”

The Africa Oil Week is an important event which continues to drive new business opportunities for E&P companies in Africa. It presents an exclusive and dynamic network of Oil and Gas operators in Africa. Former UK Foreign & Commonwealth office Minister with responsibilities for Africa, the Caribbean, UK Overseas Territories, International Energy and Conflict Prevention Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds added, “The commitment of the Ugandan Government to Oil Week reflects a country on the move in the petroleum sector. Africa Oil Week will focus on the country’s oil and gas sector during the week.”

Dr Josephine Wapakabulo, Chief Executive Officer for Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) also added that, “UNOC is responsible for the State’s commercial interests in Uganda’s oil and gas sector and we see the country’s participation at Africa Oil Week as a clear opportunity to engage with the most prestigious global operators. UNOC will arrive at Africa Oil Week looking for strategic partners who have the appetite, financing, technology and capabilities to deliver equitable and profitable projects in Uganda’s oil and gas sector.” These projects have been identified and will be on display during the week.

Conference Director Mr. Paul Sinclair said, “On top of the 13 confirmed ministers who will lead delegations to Africa Oil Week, we now have a partnership with the Government of Uganda to host a huge opportunity for the global private sector to exclusively engage and hold private meetings regarding oil and gas opportunities at Africa Oil Week.” This comes fast on the back of the governments of Ghana and Congo announcing their own bidding rounds at Africa Oil Week in November 2018. Africa Oil Week remains the only true industry event for the Africa’s upstream Oil and Gas sector.

