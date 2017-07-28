The Church Of Pentecost Women’s Ministry Inaugurates A Resource Centre

The Church of Pentecost Teshie Nungua Area Women’s Ministry has inaugurated a resource Centre to train young unemployed women to become self-sufficient.

Constructed at the cost of Ghc 420,000, the Centre has training facilities for hair dressing, beautification, creative designs and catering.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Nungua on Tuesday, the Teshie Nungua Area Women’s Ministry Leader, Mrs. Cynthia Siaw Agyepong, said the Centre was targeting to equip the over 4000 young women in the church.

So far, 70 of the young women have been offered the opportunity to begin the training program which spans between six months and two years depending on the basic skills of the beneficiary.

“Some of the young women have some basic skills already and others have no training. All of them would be given a different form of training depending on the trade they want to learn,” Mrs. Agyepong said.

She said the programme would be extended to other branches of the Pentecost Church once the Teshie Nungua Area was finished with its members.

“We will extend it to cover more people soon. We are targeting about 7 million young women,” Mrs. Agyepong added.

She therefore urged all the young women in the church to take advantage of the programme to learn a trade and improve their wellbeing.

Mrs. Agyepong also commended the Head Pastor of the Teshie Nungua Area branch of the Pentecost Church for his leadership skills towards improving the lives of the congregation

In a speech read on her behalf, the Ministry has of Gender and Children Protraction, Mrs. Otiko Djaba commended the church for putting up the Centre for young unemployed women.

She said her office would give all its support to enable more women to’ve trained.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong promised to give the Centre GHc 20,000 towards the training of the first batch of the beneficiaries.