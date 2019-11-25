The Areas Of Deficit And Consequences For Or Against National Cohesion And Socio-Economic Development

A Soliloquy With Comrade Shmuel Ja’Mba Abm*

The demolition and humiliation done the corporate image of Metro TV programme – Good Evening Ghana – and same done to host of the programme, Paul Adom Okyere, by Isaac Adongo, NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, has received wide attention, comments and coverage on social and on traditional media. Paul Adom Okyere started as a dynamic, intelligent and a promising radio broadcast journalist. It is not clear what has affected these motivations, even after gaining experience over several years and attaining further educational certificates, especially one in law.

But this trend of misusing the console of electronic media to gain undue favours or extort from churches, celebrities and politicians, has become incorporated as an inherent convention of the trade. Of course, a few practitioners have stood their grounds in consonance to the values of training; and dignified the practice with exceptional and sterling performance. Also, this malpractice isn’t exclusively limited to electronic journalism practice only. Crime doesn’t come in colours, be they ethnic, political or professional colours.

In the recent history of the trend, the sudden rise of certain individuals, largely agreed to have gained such through undue favours, have become so powerful at the nose of law enforcement agencies and regulatory institutions. And the trend has encouraged and poached sharp-tongue expletive, invective and vile spewing journalists to Akan-speaking branded media houses, especially in Accra.

By default, this irregularity has further incensed, incited and polarised the public, and soiled the image of the Akan language and the practice of journalism in Ghana. Available data also corroborate unsolicited hype, spin and twist within hosts of political programmes on the airwaves, who deliberately do so to win the confidence of a section of the existing polarised listeners much as woo through a slant in favour of certain political parties, especially one of preference.

Of course, the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana explicitly and expressly provides for certain freedoms and rights, such as the freedoms of association, freedom of expression or freedom of speech. Whereas the above is the letter of such freedoms and rights, the thrust of these provisions are clothed in the spirit of responsibility over the fabric towards development in peace and tranquility. The sovereignty of Ghana rides on the surf of self government in danger and tranquility against a colonial or its neocolonial cloned rule in servitude.

The process of nation building requires the involvement of all. And the consideration of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to protect journalism and journalists, is a crucial and a fundamental premium to give it an impetus and a role of the nation building project.

In the cited instance of the programme Good Evening Ghana, the quality of questions and the line of arguments from the host, Paul Adom Okyere, were basically below expectations. It appears he possibly hadn’t carried out enough research or conducted investigations into certain aspects of the content issues of subject.

The issue of who built Wa Airport, for example, didn’t require the kind of heckling Paul Adom Okyere spent precious time he used to engage Isaac Adongo, even if it was meant for a comic relief and on light note. That example isn’t different from the rest of his arguments and questions throughout the programme.

Paul Adom Okyere isn’t alone in this armchair journalism that has come to characterise a class of bigots and ego bloating descending on electronic media practice in Ghana. Kwame Sefa Kaye, host of Peace FM flagship programme Kokrookoo, for instance, devotedly and religiously questioned and followed his campaign by monitoring progress in the promise made by President John Dramani Mahama to build 200 SHS blocks. Strangely, he dropped the intensity and passion with which he initially pursued his campaign, soon after President Akufo Addo resumed office. Several reminders have fallen on deaf ears.

Besides, the heat in his aggressive language and quick rebuttals he challenged or confronted, for example, Mahamah Ayariga, NDC MP for Bawku Central, seem mellowed now. In one such interview, he asserted that Mahamah Ayariga held him in disdain. Possibly, he is tamed and has decided to calm down. But the mark of his goals and intentions were made clear, and registered then and now.

Journalists like Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, Kwame Sefa Kaye just to mention a few, were some of those names which appeared in a list of beneficiaries of a disbursement from the government of President John Agyekum Kuffour. Prior to this landmark case, flirtation with leading politicians, especially in the NPP, was an open secret. Countless statements often emanating from such media houses and journalists come to vindicate this position of playing the pawn.

The recent cases of Captain Smart, Akua Acheampomaa Sarfo-adu and Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, are traits of this culture of cult and personality worship. The public expectation is for the Fourth Estate of the Realm to stick to its core constitutional mandate in the scheme of nation building as a vanguard. And if the inclination of some in the fraternity is to abdicate such responsibility to the state as seen in the ultimate sacrifices paid by Ahmed Hussein Suale, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, etc; the youth wouldn’t take that sitting.

God bless our homeland, Ghana. And make us resist ANY oppressor’s rule. We remain the discerning lot!

shimmy153@gmail.com