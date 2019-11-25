The Akufo Addo Bye Bye Budget

… Old Wine In New Skin – A Perspective

By Comrade Shmuel Ja’mba Abm

Sam Dzata George summed it up, and better. Like a prophet, his predictions came through precisely and with accuracy.

Indeed, Ken Ofori Attah delivered a Christian sermon to the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, instead of an expected Budget Statement. He didn’t show respect to non Christians with his inciting crusade against the secular state Ghana represents. He delivered hurting supremacists views in arrogance and in defiance against the position of the constitution.

The sad piece of this, is found in a public deception of public funds, which gleefully the government of President Akufo Addo has, once again, succeeded in dissipating through constitutional provision to the bloated friends and family government. The major victims of this plot are the unfortunate NPP party activists, who don’t come from ivy league background and aren’t qualified to fill positions meant for the children of Osafo Maafo, Prof Mike Aaron Ocquaye (Speaker of Parliament of the Seventh Government), or benefit meaningfully from any government investment policy.

This is how it is expected to appear:

Mr Speaker,

– Over one million people have lost their jobs in the last three years.

– We have successfully collapsed banks and other financial institutions.

– We have successfully weakened the strength of the Cedi.

– We have successfully doubled the price of fuel.

– We raised the communication service tax to 9%, using the backdoor approach.

– We sold NOT FOR SALE fertilizer to farmers.

– We recorded the highest scandals in the history of the Fourth Republic, including Oslogate, Ameri Review Chop Chop, PDS, & more.

– We collapsed over a 1,000 local businesses.

– We sold excess power generated, as a result of Mahama’s investment in the energy sector, to some West African States.

– The number of unemployed nurses has increased, since we assumed office on January 7, 2017.

– Transport fares have increased….

The above, indeed, is the supposed budget statement. But due to its cue of insensitivity, Bible quotations were used to lace and conceal the bitter insincerity of the government of President Akufo Addo.

Didn’t this reflect in the gallery as the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, were captured on video snoring as if it is a contagious disease the President has passed on to them, from Russia; where he was caught napping at the maiden Afro-Russia summit held at Sochi.

Bitter 2019 Christmas. Hurrah!!!

