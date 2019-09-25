The Africa Professionals Awards, the Girl Child edition slated for October 11, 2019

The Africa Professionals Awards (APA) was founded by three women namely; Miriam Osei – Agyemang, an Award winning media personality and Co-founder of Readbook lib.Gh, Elizabeth Amoaa the founder of Special lady Awareness, a foundation she established, following a challenging health journey and Maame Adjoa Cann, an Award Winning TV Producer/Director, Radio Content Producer, who doubles as the Executive director for both Mcphet Star Academy and Icann Brands Events and innovations.

As we approach the international day of the girl child, we officially introduce and launch this campaign, The Africa Professionals Awards – the girl child edition. It is slated for October 11, 2019 at the Accra Girls Senior High School.

Elizabeth, Miriam and Maame, are all advocates pursuing different agendas that affect young people positively. Thus, they sought to combat the challenges students from 1st cycle, second and third cycle institutions face, when it comes to future career directions.

They all agreed that the most important day on the calendar to empower Young girls, would be the 11th of Oct 2019. The rationale is to create a platform that, brings girls and their role models face to face for a mentorship and an Awards ceremony to mark the international day of the girl child.

This they believe will prepare the minds of young people for their selected professions and also empower them for a brighter, better and a more prepared future. These role models will be mentors and honorees on this special day.

The mentors are influential women, who are impacting lives of many young women and girls across the globe directly and indirectly and are in active service.

