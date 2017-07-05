Teshie-Tafo Gets 52-Seater Toilet Facility

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), Naa Adjeley Twum Dwamena, has commissioned a 52-seater toilet facility for residents of Teshie.

The build-operate-transfer facility, was started over a year ago, and commissioned last Wednesday at a short ceremony in the prominently fishing community.

It is hoped that, the community which over the years, has battled with insanitary condition, would make good use of the facility, instead of using the sea as their place of convenience.

Speaking during the short programme, the MCE, Mrs. Dwamena said, it was refreshing the new toilet facility, has come to replace the old one, which was in a very deplorable state.

She urged the indigenes to patronize the facility and resist the temptation to use the sea, which is now being used as source of treated water for the people in and around the community.

Mrs. Dwamena, challenged the people, to use the facility well, so that it could benefit generations yet unborn.

She told the operators, who secured the contract on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement from the Assembly, to manage the facility well, so that by the time that the 20-year agreement will elapse, and they are handing it over to the Assembly, it will be in the best of shape.

The Assemblyman for Tafo Kponkpa Akro East Electoral Area, Dennis Armaah Tetteh, said every compensation due the land owners, have been paid.

According to him, unlike in the past where the owners demanded that the land be given to them because moneys due them was not paid, that hurdle has been crossed and so now, the facility belongs to the Assembly and so in 20 years after the operators have recouped their investment, they shall revert it back to them.

Mr. Tetteh said, the facility has come at a time when the Assembly, has been battling with defecation in the storm drains in the community.

He assured, he would ensure the bi-laws of the Assembly, are implemented so that people who fail to use the facility, but decide to use the drains or the sea, as places of convenience, will be dealt with according to law.