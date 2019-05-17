Tema Gun Importation …NDC Task Govt To Track Sales

By Patrick Biddah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the government to track the sale and purchase of firearms in the country .

The call, according to the NDC is necessary in view of the recent cache of firearms that were imported into to the country by a supposed licensed dealer.

The importation of the weapons , according to the NDC, which was intercepted by the Customs officer at the Tema Port on May 10,this year ,is a matter of concern for the NDC.

The importer, is said to have been licensed by the Ministry of The Interior, but according to the NDC, it finds the authorization alarming .

Contained in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communication, Mr. Kakra Essamuah, the NDC explains that it finds the authorization for the importation of the firearms alarming in view of terrorism threats on the northern frontier of the country.

The NDC also points to what is said is the pervasive vigilantism and unmitigated armed robberies in the country.

“And as if that is not fearful enough, there are further reports emerging of at least nine more containers full of weapons and apparently owned by the same person being cleared at the Port”,the statement noted.

In view of the fact that there are two million light weapons and small arms in unlawful circulation, the NDC said the easy access to the weapons which fuels armed robbery and terrorism, are one of the many reasons, it want government to track the sale and purchase of the weapons which has been brought into the country by a private license importer.

“In addition, the government must ensure that only persons who have satisfied the requirements stipulated under the Arms and Ammunition Act,1972 are permitted to purchase and own the weapons in question “,the statement added.