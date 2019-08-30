Tema East NDC Congratulate Members On Successful Primary

The Constituency executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) for Tema East in the Greater Accra Region, has congratulated all ward coordinators, delegates, election directors, opinion leaders, party sympathizers and the monitoring team members for the successful parliamentary primaries held on August 24, 2019 at NAFAG conference Hall.

According to a statement signed by Alhassan Bowsa, Deputy Director of Communications, the party intends to forge ahead with this show of unity to wrestle the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

“Amidst the emotions and anxiety, opinions and counter-opinions that were expressed during the campaign, we all managed to pull it off.

The results left no one in doubt and at the end everyone is a winner.

My congratulations also goes to Mr Nii Tetteh Bediaku Kraku and the entire Team Kraku, who had shown maturity and dedication to the course of the party, I entreat you to put this setback behind and join the Constituency to deliver the seat for NDC come 2020”.