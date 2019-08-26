Tears flow at murdered police woman’s funeral in Tamale

The police woman who was murdered at a snap checkpoint on the Kumbungu road in Tamale, Sergeant Agatha Nana Nabin, has been laid to rest amidst uncontrollable tears from sympathisers.

The well attended funeral service held at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Tamale, witnessed scores of sympathisers pay their last respect to the late officer.

In a tribute, the Ghana Police Service described the late officer as calm, determined and brave.

Rev. Philip Naameh, the Archbishop of Tamale in his sermon said he was optimistic that the good life Agatha lived on earth will grant her heaven to shame her murderers.

“Even though we are here mourning the death of a young woman full of hope in life, let’s remember that she is resting peacefully in the bosom of the giver and taker of life”.

He appealed to Ghanaians to think about the education and welfare of the three little children the officer left behind.

“While we mourn, let’s not forget the little children who will need support to accomplish a fulfilled life,” he said.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery who led the government delegation, extended the condolences of the president to the bereaved family.

He assured the family that President Akuffo Addo will extend the same conditions he extended to other officers who lost their lives in line of duty to them.

Mr Dery appealed to the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to help in the combat of crime.

He commended the dedicated and sterling service of the policewoman to the Republic of Ghana.

“Government recognises her call to duty, her heroin demise in line of duty and thus her memory will never be forgotten,” the Minister assured.

Meanwhile, the acting Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has promoted posthumously, the late Agatha Nana Nabin, to a Sargent in recognition of her act of bravery, dedication and commitment to duty.

The late Officer was murdered at a snap checkpoint while on duty at Malshegu on the Kumbungu road on July 30.

She was survived with three children.