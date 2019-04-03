Teachers write exam questions on blackboard after GES directive not to charge students printing fees

By Gifty Arthur

Teachers in basic schools are boiling with anger, as they struggle to discharge their duties, following new directives by the Education Ministry headed by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, including an instruction by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to go back to the use of blackboard.

The situation according to teachers, have slowed academic activities as until recently, question papers were printed for all exams, including those who are being prepared for final examination.

Hitherto, pupils were charged a fee for printing of questions which was convenient for both teachers and pupils. But the GES, has this year directed that no fee be charged as part of enforcing the free education policy at the basic level.

Following this directive, teachers have been forced to write the 2018/19 second term examination on chalkboards. The teachers have also refused to foot the printing cost.

The worst affected are Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students who are currently being prepared to write their final examination in few weeks time.

Though teachers are not in favour of the directive not to charge any students for printing of examination question, they are unable to express their disagreement for fear of victimization.

The Herald, has sighted two letters issued to all heads of public basic schools by the GES in some districts instructing them not to collect any form of money from parents or pupils.

One of the letters written and sighted by The Herald by Bosomtwe’s District Director of GES in the Ashanti Region, Augustina Konadu- Yiadom captioned, “Non-collection of all forms of monies from parents or pupils of basic school” said “I wish to inform you that the Ghana Education Service has once again directed that no head of Basic school or teacher, is allowed to collect any form of monies from parents or pupils with regards to the children’s education”.

The letter issued on January 25, 2019 continued “These include PTA dues, Termly Examination Printing fees, Mock fees, Extra classes etc. Anyone who contravenes this directive could risk being dismissed, demoted or suffer any other appropriate sanctions. Make this information known to all”.

The second letter from the District Director of Education Twifo/ Hemang/ Lower Denkyera, Hannah Sheburah titled “Non-Collection of Examination levies” dated March 22 2019 said “The District Education Director is appealing to all head teachers and teachers to desist from collecting any form of monies in the name of organizing examination from pupils or parents”.

It continued “This is a directive from the headquarters and this directive also prevents head teachers from hiding behind the PTA/SMC to collect any money in the name of examination.

If there is any charge to this directive, the Directorate, will not hesitate to communicate such to you accordingly. In the meantime, the District Assembly, has fully sponsored the organization of the District 3rd mock which comes on in April 2019”.

Following the above directive, pictures of teachers writing on chalkboard, have surfaced on social media with some of them lamenting how teaching and learning is becoming difficult these days, because of harsh decisions by the Ministry which are often not well thought through.

The use of blackboard, has apart from it being inconveniencing the teachers and pupils in terms of time spent on writing on the board, it is also not big enough to contain all the questions which sometimes include objective questions. As a result, forty questions are reduced to ten because there is no space.

One poster whose name cannot be mentioned for obvious reasons shared pictures of teachers standing on desks, chairs, squatting, and standing while writing the questions on the board said “This is sad! How can form 3 pupils preparing for BECE next month be examined this way?

10 objectives instead of 40, no comprehension question etc, because we have to limit our questions to the size of the board… all in the name of free education. Are we progressing in education as a nation? Is this free the best?

One of the questions sighted by this paper read “Write a letter to the Minister of Education explaining to him two negative effects of setting examination questions on the chalkboard”. The teachers wondered why at a time government says it is making all institutions paperless, teaching and learning is being reverse to the old manual way of doing things.