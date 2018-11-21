Task Before Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Once again we congratulate, Samuel Ofosu Again, who took over from Kofi Portuphy as the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The November 17, 9th delegates conference that produced Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as the party’s national chairman, came after a collapsed party structures, led to the devastating defeat of the party in 2016.

Now that a former National Organiser and Member of Parliament (MP), has taken over the reins of leadership of the opposition party, it will not be out of place to say, he has some very important task to perform, if the party wants to recapture power in 2020.

The experience of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the new helmsman will, to say the least, go a long way in aiding him to execute successfully the Herculean tasks.

First on the list of the new chairman, is the reconciliation of all those who contested him, as well as other executive positions from the Constituency to the regional level, as well as national.

Another task the new helmsman of the NDC, cannot wish away is that of assuaging the angst and anger of many of its faithful.

A lot of its supporters in the lead-up to the 2016 election, were displeased with the party, for which reason, did not come out in their numbers to vote, especially in its stronghold of the Volta region.

Perhaps the greatest task for the new executives is its ability to quickly rally its members around to reassure Ghanaians that, they is a better tomorrow.

Ghanaians are displeased with the governing New Patriotic Party, based on the evidence that, the party, has yet to fulfill most, if not all, of its campaign promises.

The successful organization of the conference should mark the beginning of the forward march of the party, towards recapturing power in 2020.

The task ahead won’t be easy, as they will be dealing with a political party that, will give anything to retain power.

The new leadership must know that, they have to work twice harder, as they have to convince Ghanaians that they are the better option.

Since 2020 is an election year, it would do the new NDC leadership a lot of good, if it could get its house in order and get its acts right.