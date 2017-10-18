Tamale MCE Community Connect tour touches Hearts of residents

Iddrisu Musah Superior, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tamale, has touched the hearts of residents in the Metropolis with his community visitations tour.

The tour dubbed: “Community Connect” is the first of its kind to be embarked by Mr Superior as a Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the area and also the first Chief Executive under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government nationwide.

Mr Superior, has so far visited 28 out of 42 communities and hoping to tour the rest of the communities before or by the end of the year with the Electoral Areas Unit Committee Members.

In an interview with this Reporter at the weekend, the Tamale Mayor said, it was fascinating to engage with residents in the metropolis to know their concerns and give clarifications to issues and suggestions of possible solutions to their problems.

According to him, the chiefs, elders opinion leaders, and residents of the communities visited so far were happy about government and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly’s (TaMA) policies, especially the assembly’s move to remove youngsters from the forest reserves and the intended clamp down on sex workers in the Metropolis.

Tamale was the fastest growing city in West Africa with an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent and the influx of people from adjoining Regions and neighbouring countries swells up the population with an estimated population of 485, 213.

He said, one of the topmost priorities of the TaMA was Waste management for which the assembly required the support of all residents to address the menace, adding, “A cleaner Tamale would be a healthier one that will encourage investors into the Metropolis.”

He said, the per capita waste generation of the metropolis was 0.6kg per day for solid waste, adding that, the city on average generated about 291 tonnes of waste daily, an approximate of about 50 per cent of the generated waste was hauled to the landfill site.

Mr Superior, said the indiscriminate disposal of both liquid and solid waste continued to be practised among some unscrupulous residents whilst the resultant effect was visible in the drains, open places and bushes.

He continued that, though, there were a number of interventions to discourage the practices and persistent attitude of the people on open defecation, the TaMA would not relent on its efforts to put an end to the practice.

“The TaMA would review its bylaws to help check irresponsible waste disposal in the metropolis.”