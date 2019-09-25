Takoradi girls’ families demand hard copies of DNA results

Family members of the four Takoradi kidnapped girls today [Tuesday] besieged the Western Regional Police Command to demand hard copies of the DNA results of their relatives.

The decision of the families to pay an unannounced visit to the Western Regional Police Command according to them is because the Police Service has failed to give them copies of the results.

Although the families met the Western Regional Police Commander in a closed-door meeting their request was is yet to be granted.

A spokesperson for the families, Michael Hayford Grant confirmed their visit to Citi News.

“The families managed to go to the Police headquarters this morning and we went there purposely to get copies of the report… but the Regional Commander made it clear to us that it will not be impossible to get the report because of the court proceedings. He is saying that whatever it is we want we have to go to the IGP himself and request for it,” he said.

He also said the families will embark on a demonstration tomorrow [Wednesday] over the development.

“Tomorrow, Godwilling there will be a demonstration calling for the dismissal of the Interior Minister, CID Boss, National Security Minister etc,” Hayford Grant said.

The DNA test carried out on the human parts found in the vicinity of the suspected kidnapper’s home were confirmed by the Police to be that of the four girls who went missing in Takoradi.

The announcement was expected to bring closure to the over-one year search for the missing girls, but it appears the matter has taken a different turn with more agitations from the affected families

The Police added that further investigations revealed that the girls were victims of a “serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

Families demand resignation of CID boss

The families of the Takoradi kidnapped girls subsequently called for the resignation of some top-ranking officials of Ghana’s security apparatus after the missing girls were confirmed dead on Monday evening.

The families demanded the resignation of the CID boss, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

According to the spokesperson for the families, Mr. Micheal Grant Hayford, they are suspecting a foul play on the part of the Police following the release of the results confirming the DNA of the kidnapped girls.

