Take extra caution in rainy weather – NRSC

The National Road Safety Commission Monday urged motorists and pedestrians to take extra precautions with regard to the conditions of their vehicles, bad weather and non-motorable roads following the onset of the rains to prevent crashes.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Communication Unit, in Accra, cautioned: “Rains generally have the potential to affect driving and increase the risk of road traffic crashes and their resultant casualties.

“Vehicle owners are expected to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition especially their wipers, tyres, reflectors and lighting systems”.

It explained that the rainy season was often characterized by hazy weather conditions affecting visibility, bad road networks and overflowing gutters and drainages, which rendered some roads non motorable with debris and flooding.

“This condition requires that road users especially, motorists, exercise alertness as they drive on all roads with the onset of the rains.

“They must as well exercise a lot of care and proper judgment. Drivers should avoid flooded roads where possible or adapt driving to below posted speed limit in order to minimise the risk associated with driving in this condition.”

Passengers, the Commission urged, should ‘assume frontline road safety roles by speaking up against any form of driver recklessness that could endanger their lives.’

The Commission observed that following the predictions of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, there had been some downpour in major parts of the country, therefore, the advice should not be taken for granted.

“Drive Safely, The Family needs you alive,” it added.