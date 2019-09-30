Take Double Positions In 2020

…National Organizer Charges NDC Faithful

By Patrick Biddah

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC),Capt. (Rtd) Joshua Akamba, has charged members of the party to forcefully take appointments, if the NDC returns to party in 2021.

He said, the days of waiting to be given appointment is over and that it has gotten to a level where no one can be taken for granted.

According to him, that nonsense of being gentle whiles waiting to be given appointment is long over , entreating every member of the party not to tolerate this again by getting to occupy positions they find.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of working committees for the Ablekuma West constituency in Accra on Saturday, the National Organizer, charged the members of the NDC, not to only take a single position, but double positions if the NDC returns to power.

“You have to break doors and occupy the positions .If you are a doctor you can’t work as a nurse .Occupy positions that you can function “, he charged.

“That period when someone will ask you about certificate is over. When someone ask you about your certificate, tell the person certificate were not asked when you were working in the branches and the ward”, he noted.

His comments were greeted with cheers as those gathered, who were mainly branch and ward executives of the NDC, gave him standing ovation.

In the view of the National Organizer, the NDC and its members, only honor invitations to NDC events when they are sure they will be served with refreshment and be provided with transport.

This attitude and behavior of members of the party, according to Capt (Rtd) Akamba, is indicative of the growing resentments and the feeling of neglect after a member works hard for victory only to be sidelined later.

The Saturday event, which was also used to outdoor the Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West , Rev Kweku Addo, was also used to honor past executives of the Constituency.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, who was present and also addressed the gathering, urged the rank and file of the NDC to work towards recapturing power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

He said, the victory can only be won by going back to the core values of the NDC, which hinges on selflessness and looking out for each other .

The values of not seeking self interest and no discrimination on the account of ethnicity are what he said.

“Do not take party position and go to sleep. Branch organizers are to go to homes and enter the corners of the Constituency to work hard for power”, he stressed