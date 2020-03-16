Suspend all public activities – GES directs school heads amid coronavirus fears

The Ghana Education Service has directed heads of schools to suspend all activities that require large gatherings.

In a communique after a meeting with the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the GES, Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said “public activities such as Speech and Prize-Giving Days” must be suspended “until further directives are given by the Director-General.”

Prof Opoku-Amankwa disclosed that educational materials have been prepared in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service for circulation and education in all schools.

The GES has taken the decision as Ghana records two cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The two – a Ghanaian who was returning from Turkey and a Norwegian Diplomat – tested positive for the virus.

“Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana – one from Norway and the other from Turkey – so these are imported cases of COVID-19,” Mr Agyeman-Manu said.

he World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Globally, there have been 134,511 cases recorded and at least 4,970 deaths.

International schools shutting down

Already, the Ghana International School has been temporarily closed down from Friday, March 13, 2020, following the outbreak.

The school explained that the move is in line with its board’s policy on emergencies.

Other international schools in Ghana including the Lincoln Community School and the Roman Ridge school had also served notice of doing same following the outbreak.

Sources at the Lincoln Community School confirmed to Citi News that fears are high as some parents with wards in the school are working for staff at the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and have probably come into contact with a top official of the Embassy said to have tested positive to coronavirus.

Tertiary institutions announce protocols

Universities across the country have also begun taking steps to prevent members of their communities from contracting the deadly novel coronavirus.

At the University of Cape Coast (UCC), all international conferences to be hosted by the University have been suspended until further notice.

The University has also suspended all international travel by staff.

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana (UG) and University of Education (UEW) have all announced an indefinite suspension of mass gathering activities following the confirmation of COVID-19 in Ghana.