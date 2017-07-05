Suspected robber killed in gunfight with police

A suspected armed robber was killed while a police officer was left injured in a gunfight at Aboabo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The yet to be identified deceased is believed to be a member of a gang linked to the recent murder of a policeman in Tema, and series of robbery attacks in the Ashanti Region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command, confirmed this to journalists and said the incident happened at about 0900 hours on Monday.

The police received information that one Basit Obolo, alias “Outlaw”, somebody, who was being sought for his involvement in violent crimes, was hiding in an uncompleted building at Aboabo with three other colleagues.

A team of officers was quickly sent to the place, where they met Obolo just at the entrance to the building and arrested him.

ASP Obeng said while being escorted, one of his colleagues pulled a gun and shot at one of the officers to free the suspect from his grip.

The police returned fire and the deceased took a direct hit. He died instantly of his gunshot wounds.

She added that, Basit and the others, however managed to escape and vowed that everything would be done to arrest and bring them to justice.

ASP Obeng indicated that, the injured officer “is responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the nation’s second largest referral facility”.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.