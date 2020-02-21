Supreme Court Review: Soyinka distances self from Third Force’s monitoring team

By Ben Ezeamalu

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has distanced himself from a team purportedly instituted by the Third Force Movement to monitor the Supreme Court’s review of its judgment in the Imo governorship election.

In a brief statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Soyinka said he is unaware of such a monitoring team.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till March 2 for the hearing of an application by Emeka Ihedioha seeking the review of the January 14 judgment which sacked him as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to instal Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

Mr Ihedioha, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had described the judgment as fraudulent.

Media reports this week quoted a Third Force Movement as naming Mr Soyinka, Pat Utomi, Femi Falana, Oby Ezekwesili, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ndubuisi Kanu, Balarabe Musa, and Shehu Sani and others as part of a team to help monitor the apex court’s review.

“I know nothing of this development and I am not involved in any aspect of the tussle,” Mr Soyinka said.

“I know nothing of this Third Force Democracy whatever. I have no intention of participating in any judicial monitoring activity and demand to be kept out of any such false attributions.

“Hopefully, someday in the distant future, it will be possible for the nation to regain the respect of the world in its democratic claims. That time, alas, is not immediately apparent.”

The Third Force is a political movement formed in the run-up to the 2019 general elections to provide Nigerians with an alternative to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Although he is regularly invited to the group’s meetings, Mr Soyinka has repeatedly stated that he is not a member.