Supreme Court grants Kwaku Asare’s request to amend writ

The Supreme Court, has granted a request by lawyers for US-based Ghanaian, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, to have his writ against the General Legal Council amended.

Prof Asare in October 2015, sued the Council questioning the legality of processes used by the Ghana School of Law to admit LL.B holders into the professional law course.

He also stated in the writ that the limit on the number of students that can be admitted into the Law School is grossly unfair and undermines national interest.

The case which has stalled for some time now over the failure of the General Legal Council to respond to the suit came to life in March 2017 when presiding Judge Jones Dotse indicated the court was ready to deal with the matter.

He directed the parties to agree on the issues to be dealt with and present them to the court.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Prof. Asare’s counsel told the court she wanted to be given the opportunity to make corrections to the original writ filed.

Fosu Amagyei insisted the changes were minor and were geared at putting the issues in context since the case was filed in 2015 when the Ghana School of Law had just completed admissions for the year.

She added the school had subsequently admitted students for the 2016 year, making it necessary for their writ to be couched in a more general manner.

The request was not opposed by lawyer for the Legal Council, Kizito Beyuo and Chief State Attorney Dorothy Afriyie Ansah.

Justice Dotse in granting the request gave lawyers for Prof Asare 48 hours to file the amended writ and the defendants (General Legal Council and A-G’s Department) seven days to respond it they so desire.

The case has been adjourned to May 2, 2017 when the court will be taking memoranda of agreed issues from the parties