Supreme Court Gives AG One Week Deadline On $4m NCA Trial

The Supreme Court yesterday, ordered the Attorney General’s (A-G’s) Department to file their statement of case within seven days, in a case involving one of the five accused persons standing trial over the embezzlement of some $4 million belonging to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Nana Owusu Ensaw, a former board member of the NCA, has filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court, seeking to quash a decision by the trial High Court to dismiss his application for “submission of no case” and for him to open his defence.

Nana Owusu Ensaw, is represented in court by Samuel Codjoe, an Accra-based legal practitioner. In court yesterday, the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Prof Ashie Kottey, granted the AG’s motion for an extension of time.

This was after Senior State Attorney, Sefakor Batse, had informed the court that they have filed a motion on notice for extension of time to file their statement of case.

The single apex court judge, while granting the application, ordered the AG to file their statement of case within seven days.

Starr News Court Correspondent, Muntalla Inusah, who was in court reported that Lawyer of the applicant (respondent) Johnson Normesinu, did not oppose the motion.

According to Inusah, this was the third time a matter related to the case has been sent to the Supreme Court.

Chair of the NCA; William Tetteh Tevie, the former Director-General of the NCA; Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator; and George Derek Oppong, a businessman, were charged in December 2017.

One of the matters sent to the Supreme Court, led to its landmark decision which made disclosure of documents compulsory in all criminal trials.

The accused persons are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of $4 million of state funds during the purchase of listening devices for the National Security, which was sponsored by the NCA.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges and are currently on bail in the sum of $1 million each.