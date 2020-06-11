Sunyani Military Barracks Undergoes Disinfection

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani, Owusu-Banahene Justina, has affirmed that the disinfection exercise of the Sunyani Military Barracks (3 Battalion) will spur military personnel on to continue to support the government’s fight against Covid-19.

She made the remarks at the launch of the disinfection and disinfection of military facilities in the Brong Ahafo region.

According to her, as one of the front-runners in the war against Covid-19, it was crucial that homes and offices of military officers were safeguarded against the new coronavirus.

This, she said, would not only protect them from getting infected, but would also encourage them to enforce the Covid-19 preventive protocols spelt out by the President.

“Looking at the role championed by the Army in ensuring the safety of the populace, it is expedient that as one of the Frontline workers–the military–have their homes safe from the virus,” she said.

In the view of Mrs. Owusu-Banahene, Covid-19, has come to stay with us, adding that it will take a concerted effort to mitigate its effects.

On her part, the Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Esther Abayeta Asadoo, said the exercise was expected to be replicated in all military facilities and installations in the Brong Ahafo to ensure the safety of military personnel.

Commanding Officer of the 3 Battalion at the Sunyani Military Barracks, Lt. Col J.Y. Kwarten, intimated that the exercise will be done in all military offices and homes across the region.