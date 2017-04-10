Sunyani central prisons engages in financial and trade ventures

Richard Kofi Ansu, syi-B/A

The Brong Ahafo regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, ASP Johann Nii Narh Nartey, has admitted that the Sunyani central Prisons was engaging in commercial business activities to enable the centre create a support venture to help the government ran the centre.

He said, the activities have become necessary because it is difficult to manage the inmates with only the government support consequently the need to widen a helping hand to create a business venture to aid the inmates.

ASP Nartey said this in an exclusive interview granted to The Herald on back of reports that sunyani central prisons take contracts to raise additional income in an efforts to supplement the government provisions to the facility.

A report also suggests that, the command had also embarked on various financial and trade ventures to augment financial and logistical receipts from the government, philanthropist, and other charitable organizations for the proper care and maintenance of the inmates.

ASP Nartey indicated that because government hands are tight, the command has being granted the opportunity to engage in Public Private Partnership to raise funds in support of their activities.

He explained that business such as Kente weaving, carpentry, block moldings, electrical and electronic works is the flagship production which also serves as training for the inmates of the sunyani central prisons.

He said only convict prisoners who are by law having being sentenced are engaged in the training. He appeals to the general public and benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the sunyani central prisons.

He therefore called on the public to patronize the services of the inmates because they are able to provide efficient, accurate and effective services needed.