Suicide Is Not An Option!

By Mercy Adumoah

GIJ, Level 300

One of the very complicated subjects that many people are afraid to touch on but is quite dominant in our society is suicide. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) asserts that, a person dies every 40 seconds by suicide worldwide with 25 people more trying to go through suicide. This underscores the extreme importance of considering suicide in all of its entirety.

In fact, approximately eight years ago, there was a young beautiful lady in junior high school who decided to take her own life. And one would ask why? She was asked to tell her story in a class and this is what she said;

“I had an argument with my mom one Sunday afternoon after church. Honestly I don’t know how the argument started but it didn’t end well. I took a bold step after she insulted me white elephant and she rained all sort of insult on my dad. Now let me tell you, she insulting me wasn’t really a bother than deciding to bring my dad into the issue. My mom was a single mother who tried her very best to educate me as her only daughter, uwwww right?

After the argument, she left me in the room alone. And as young as I was at that age, I spotted a bottle of bleach in the corner of the room so I took it and served myself pouring it into a wine glass and drank it. Yes I didn’t sip but gulped it as if it was water I was drinking. That was the end. I thought all was lost. I thought I was done in this life. I thought this life had nothing to offer me since I was useless to my Mom. I thought life was all about being useful to your family members. I went unconscious at the moment and everything was blank. I woke up to notice i was on the Hospital bed and when I realized all was not lost I started weeping to seek for forgiveness never to try that anymore”.

This is a story I’m sure many people have heard similar stories and there are a host of other factors that move people to consider that. Suicide can be defined as the result of a convergence of genetic, psychological, social, cultural and other risk factors, sometimes with experiences of trauma and loss. The main suicide triggers are poverty, unemployment, the loss of a loved one, arguments and legal or work-related problems. Suicide results from many complex sociocultural factors and is more likely to occur during periods of socioeconomic, family and individual crisis for example; loss of a loved one, unemployment, sexual orientation, difficulties with developing one’s identity, disassociation from one’s community or other social/belief group, and honour. However, females are more likely to attempt suicide than are males. The disparity in suicide rates has been partly explained by the use of more lethal means and the experience of more aggression and higher intent to die in men than women.

In much of the world, suicide is stigmatized and condemned for religious or cultural reasons. In some countries, suicidal behavior is a criminal offence punishable by law. Suicide is therefore often a secretive act surrounded by taboo, and may be unrecognized, misclassified or deliberately hidden in official records of death. Stigma, particularly surrounding mental disorders and suicide, means many people thinking of taking their own life or who have attempted suicide are not seeking help and are therefore not getting the help they need. The prevention of suicide has not been adequately addressed due to a lack of awareness of suicide as a major public health problem and the taboo in many societies to openly discuss it. Raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo is important for countries to make progress in preventing suicide.

We need to target our efforts not only to reduce risk factors but also to strengthen protective factors, especially in childhood and adolescence. We need to reduce stigma and promote mental health literacy among the general population and health care professionals. We need to reach people who don’t seek help, and hence don’t receive treatment when they are in need of it.

We need to ensure sustained funding for suicide research and prevention. We need to influence governments to develop suicide prevention strategies for all countries. Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide. Choices we make today can help prevent suicide. We can all make a difference in the lives of those who might be struggling by having regular, meaningful conversations about life’s ups and downs. You don’t need to be an expert to reach out – just a good friend and a great listener. You don’t need to be a clinician or a nurse to check-in with someone you are worried about. Trust your instincts and access suicide prevention resources to assist you in having the discussion. Every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It’s time to ask ARE YOU OK? if you notice a change, no matter how small.