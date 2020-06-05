Suffering From Anxiety?…..Refrain From Caffeine And Alcohol.

Anxiety is known to be intensive, excessive and persistent worry about everyday situations.

Most people view anxiety as very unpleasant emotions , especially people with an anxiety disorder such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is because anxiety is associated with uncomfortable bodily sensationssuch as increased heart rate, muscle tension , sweating, shortness of breath and tunnel vision.

Even though anxiety may feel uncomfortable, they are in no way negative. They actually serve a very important purpose. It would be very hard to get by in life without these emotions.

Naturally, anxiety serves to alert us to potential threats, allowing us to evaluate and respond to them in appropriate ways.

Medications may be helpful in managing your symptoms in the short term, but what have you thought about getting to the root cause of the problem once and for all? If you are able to identify the ingredients in your menu which is working against you, you can be able to control the symptoms ,most importantly, your health from the damaging effects of internal biological stress.

When it comes to anxiety, there are some foods you should restrain from because of it’s ability to trigger. It is believed that women, people over forty years, individuals with multiple chemical medication sensitiveness or allergies and anyone with conditions affecting the immune system are more prone to it.

Caffeinewhich is a notorious nemesis in sleep should not be encouraged. Studies shows that caffeine keeps one awake by blocking the sleeping-promoting adenosine receptors in the brain. Studies shows that , five hours after drinking caffeine, 50% of it remains in your bloodstream which shows to impair sleep. In fact, it takes a staggering person 16 to 24 hours for the caffeine to leave the system completely.

Alcohol which is another anxiety trigger can be very effective in relaxing you and helping you fall asleep . However, as alcohol starts to wear off in the middle of the night, sleep quality suffers significantly. On average, each “drink” ( 1.5-oz shot , 12- oz beer or 5-oz wine) takes two hours to clear your system. Effects can range from restless sleep to bad dreams to full- blown panic attacks. If you are in the habit of drinking, cut back gradually in order not to worsen sleep and anxiety problems.

By Ampadu Mary

GIJ, Level 300