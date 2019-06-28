Students of Ola Girls SHS on boozing spree

One will expect that if even all students of various second cycle schools in the country will misconduct themselves, those from Missionary Schools by their training will be an exception and serve as role models for their peers by living exemplary lifestyles.

But this is not the case as a video has emerged on social media revealing students of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Volta Region on a boozing spree.

In the video sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the students are seen holding plastic bottles of a local alcoholic beverage and mixing it with a soft drink while taking turns to serve themselves in a classroom with impunity.

The less than one-minute video exposes the teenage student girls in their ‘check’ uniforms conducting themselves in a manner that is an affront to the training being instilled in them by the Catholic Church and a violation of the laws of the school.

What is more shocking is how the drink found its way into the campus and later into the classroom where these girls considered to be innocent, were seen gulping it seeking to suggest it is not new to them.

In the video, they are overheard saying “you guys are drunkards…pour only small for me. Where is the coke? Mix am give me, mix am give me.

This worrying development comes at a time the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) is lamenting about the consumption of marijuana by students of various SHSs in the country.

According to the Public Relations Officer for NACOB, Nana Nkwanta Bisa, because marijuana is less expensive and accessible, it has become the most commonly abused drug by young people as students laced their shito with it.

“We have realized that most students in the boarding school have resorted to adding wee in their shito as a result of the easy accessibility of the substance” he revealed on Thursday June 27, 2019.