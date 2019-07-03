Stratcomm Africa launches 25th anniversary

By Gifty Arthur

Communication and reputation management organization, Strategic Communication (Stratcomm) Africa, has outdoored programme of activities to mark it silver jubilee celebration this year.

Stratcomm Africa, the first total strategic communication organization in Ghana, which has served hundreds of clients, ranging from multi-national companies, development agencies, government institutions, as well as individuals with excellence, was established in 1994 by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Esther A N Cobbah.

The launch, which attracted several dignitaries, including clients, suppliers, media personnel, the clergy, politicians like Nana Sam Brew Batla, astute lawyer and husband of the CEO, Tsatsu Tsikata, had the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Kwesi Quartey, who gave the key note address.

CEO, Madam Cobbah who expressed enormous appreciation and dedicated the successes chalked so far to God for how far He has brought the company which started in a study, transitioned into a container and now a leader in the communications industry said,“I cannot believe it myself!! But we are here rejoicing in celebration and thanksgiving.

From humble beginnings, here we are as an established company that has provided communications support to hundreds of companies, organizations, governmental agencies, development agencies, international institutions and individuals”.She said the journey as always was not smooth but said the 25 years, was worth celebrating because the intention to birth and nurture StratcommAfrica, has yielded the desired result.

According to Madam Cobbah, the theme for the anniversary which is “Communications Excellence for Africa’s Prosperity in this Digital Age” gives expression to the company’s aspirations as it looks forward to the next 25 years. She acknowledged the importance of communication to the forward march of Ghana, Africa and the wellbeing of the continent’s people.

The CEO said, communication is needed within and among Africa nations to enable the continent “Pool our capabilities and resources together for our own benefit”.

She added “Africa/s prosperity will happen when Africa nations prosper, our countries develop, our businesses thrive and individual livelihoods are enhanced. A prosperous ‘Africa is the Africa that we want’.

All of us”. Madam Cobbah, said for Africa to prosper, businesses particularly SMEs on the continent need to be part of the story of Africa rising and this requires excellence in Brand Communication, and other aspects of the totality communication tools that Stratcomm Africa deploys.

In this regard the company as part of the 25 years anniversary is collaborating with likeminded stakeholders to introduce a number of communication initiatives categorized as brand reputation week, personal development we regard to communication skills, a collaboration with Wear Ghana to hold de innovation and imagination conversations and so on.

Madam Cobbah, used the opportunity to commend Board Members, first employee Di Anne Osei, former employees, clients and many others, who helped in diverse ways to build Stratcomm to its current state.

Board Chairperson and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), said the increasing competition of the marketing communications industry, has challenged them to continue to work with management to invest in human resources as it is the only way they can meet the growing competition and benefit from opportunities that the industry offers.

“I therefore entreat all our staff to continue to be creative and innovative in their work. You are the key to the success of Stratcomm Africa and it is you, who have made it possible for our business partners, and stakeholders to replace their faith and trust in us. Together we must strengthen this faith and trust, Prof. S K Adjepong said.

He said, Statcomm Africa, as always must continue to be the leader among its peers by ensuring that the theme for the anniversary serves as a guide. Prof. Adjepong called on clients of Stratcomm Africa, to demand the best from the company in order for the company to provide world class services.

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Kwesi Quartey, praised Stratcomm for remaining as pacesetters in the industry and encouraged the company to continue to do more both in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

While describing Stratcomm Africa as “A black star of Ghana, he noted the company judging from its successes so far, will lead in the digitization of Africa.