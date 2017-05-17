Stratcomm Africa CEO Commends Hope College For High Academic Excellence

The Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), Ms. Esther A.N Cobbah on Saturday, May 13, 2017 congratulated the administration of Hope College of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region for the difference the school is making in the lives of young people in Ghana through high academic and moral standards being instilled in students of the school.

This was at the School’s third graduation ceremony which also coincided with the 23rd Anniversary celebration of Stratcomm Africa. The ceremony was attended by students of HOPE College, parents as well as teachers and Board of Governors of the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Fred Asare charged the students to go out and be the light of the world by living the Hope College values which include character, scholarship, leadership and service.

Welcoming guests, Dr. Samuel Twumase-Ankrah, the Chairman of the Board of Governors commended the teachers of the school for investing into the lives of the children and congratulated the graduating class while encouraging the continuing students.

Nana Abor Yamoah II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafoohen of Gomoa Akyempim, congratulated the graduating class and urged them to continue working hard to make their parents, teachers and the nation proud.

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, who was the Keynote Speaker for the occasion, congratulated the school on some of its unique attributes. She said, ‘From what I have been learning about the curriculum of Hope College, it is clear to me that the importance of communication is well appreciated here. Indeed, this is really the first school where I have heard that learning sign language is compulsory, meaning that graduates of Hope College will be able to communicate with the hearing impaired as well.’

She added that effective communication helps to prevent conflicts in society. For Ms. Cobbah, being at Hope College on May 13, 2017 was significant as it was the 23 anniversary of Stratcomm Africa.

She said, I find it significant that God has brought me here to Hope College, a place of learning, where a new generation is being formed – There could be no better place for me to be today than here, sharing the Stratcomm Africa journey with you.

Eighty students graduated in both science and arts courses. Two female students, Precious Ababio and Priscilla Obour Acheampong were among the students who were awarded for excelling academically.