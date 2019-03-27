Stop The Sale of ‘Akpeteshie’ At Lorry Stations -Speaker Charges

By Patrick Biddah

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Aaron Mike Oquaye , has kicked against the selling of the locally brewed gin ,which is popularly called “Akpeteshie” at lorry stations.

He said, there was nowhere in the world that the selling of alcohol is allowed at lorry stations.

According to him, the practice of selling these alcoholic beverages at lorry stations, is a way of attracting drivers to drink before setting off on a journey.

The Speaker made this comment after three separate statements were made on the various accidents that occurred at different road corridors in the country last Friday.

The three statements were made by the Kintampo South Member of Parliament, Ms Felicia Adjei, theMember of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Dr Kojo Appiah kubi, as well as the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, who is also the Ranking Member on the committee on Roads and Transport.

The Speaker, said the carnage on the road is one too many which can be reversed, stressing that the Motor Court are expected to deal decisively with recalcitrant drivers and those who break road traffic rules .

Authorities he noted, must move quickly to bring a stop to the selling of alcoholic beverages at lorry stations in view of the dangers involved.

Parliament, he emphasized will see what it can do to help the victims ,asking the Committee on Roads and Highways to take up the statements made by the various MPs for consideration.

In all, there were over 71 passengers who perished in the head on collision of the two buses carrying a total of 108 passengers on the Kintampo road.

About thirty -five passengers in that same crush were burnt beyond recognition after one of the buses caught fire whiles on the same day , seven passengers died in a gory vehicular accident on the Cape Coast to Takoradi road .

The First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joe Osei Wusu, who was commenting on the Statements, was of the view that the idea of examining drivers psychologically as it was mooted by the driver unions sometime ago must be revisited.

The First Deputy Speaker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai bemoaned the corrupt practice where road traffic offenses go unpunished with payment of bribe to the Police men on the road.

These corrupt practices , he pointed out create the room for the festering of the indiscipline on the roads which results in the crushes.

In his view, passengers should be able to stand up and speak against any dangerous and careless driving when traveling on bus or make it a point to report the conduct of reckless drivers to the Police.