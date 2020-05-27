Stop Stigmatization On Recovered COVID 19 Patients

The culture of stigmatization is creeping in Ghana’s efforts in fighting against the corona virus, which has brought the world economies to its knees.

Indeed, one of the major concerns following the spread of COVID-19 is the growing rate of stigmatization of people affected with the disease.

In Ghana, many people have lost their lives due to stigmatization, rather than the disease that forms the basis for the stigma.

The disease which serves as a route for stigmatization around the world is dangerous and so puts everyone at risk.

Most people fear to be tested for the virus even when they experience the symptoms because of stigmatization which does not affect them only but their friends, neighbours and especially family members.

The novel coronavirus has become a global pandemic exposing certain groups of people to stigmatization within the context of Ghana.

Ghanaians and foreigners who have recently returned to Ghana from countries with highly recorded cases of the virus in recent times are bearing a mark of stigmatization.

Not too long ago, it was seen in a video that went viral how some Ghanaians who bored a trotro to their various destinations had to alight when a Chinese man joined them in the car.

Perhaps, the confusion, anxiety and even the fear among Ghanaians is justified.

Unfortunately, unwarranted harmful stereotyping of stigma may tend to make people hide their illness which could potentially contribute to more serious health problems. It could also discourage the populace from immediately seeking healthcare and the adoption of healthy behaviour, including testing, and quarantine.

The question to ask is, how can we understand and fight the disease together if we continue to stigmatize and mock the patients and even the recovered ones?

I am of the opinion that while urging citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures, there is a need for all to speak up and refrain from stigmatization, we all have a role to play in the fight against coronavirus; government, citizens, media, key influencers and communities have an important role to play in preventing and stopping the stigma.

Sika Audrey Dzifa

Level 300 student of Ghana Institute of Journalism