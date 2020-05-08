Stop Demonizing Africa

Our Education system here is normally to learn a lot of theories and do less practical. Every student is different in their own way while some learn through observation, others learn through memorization. Sex in exchange for a service happens all the time so it is no news. In my opinion, I think the BBC finds delight in demonizing Africa because they have never put up a good documentary about Africa. The last time Anas partnered with them to do a documentary about referees, if you studied closely you will notice that only a handful of referees were picked from Africa to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Is BBC saying their referees are not corrupt? Are they saying that the western part of the world is perfect and have no fault? From the sex for grades documentary, it does not really provide much evidence relating to the topic. They are only demonizing our universities so that theirs will be the standard. The documentary has degraded our certificates as well because when you go out there to search for a job and it is headed by a foreigner, you will not get the job because their mindset is that you traded sex for grades meanwhile you have the skills for the job. This is where neo-colonialism sets in because we always have to depend on these whites for everything besides they are finding new ways and means to colonize us the second time. Why did we gain independence in the first place when we can do little for ourselves? We have top scholars in Africa but a few spoke about the documentary and the rest were mute. Are they afraid of them? It’s high time we proved to them that we are not puppets and if they are wrong, we say it to their faces just because it’s from BBC does not mean they will always be right they have flaws too

Emmanuella Tomety

Student Journalist