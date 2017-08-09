Stop Chasing Me I have a husband

….Anita Tells NPP’s Obiri Boahen

A vice chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desouza, has asked the deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, to discard any intention to pursue her, because she is happily married.

She said, she has had enough of the Sunyani-based lawyer, jumping from one media house to the other responding to everything she says adding, if the intention of Nana Obiri Boahen, is more than just reacting to her comments on radio, but to have her as his lover, then he won’t succeed, because she is for another man.

“Tell Obiri Boahen that if he wants me, I am married, so he should leave me alone. Why is he always commenting on whatever I say? If he is doing that because he wants me, I am married let him know”, she said in the Twi dialect”.

The former national Women Organizer of the NDC, said this when she spoke on Monday to Accra-based Okay FM, following accusation by Nana Obiri Boahen that she Anita, has distorted history when she sought to tell how the independence of Ghana was achieved.

She warned “If he tries it I won’t spare him. I don’t fear him, I fear only God and respects human beings. The things he said about me were uncalled for. Have you heard me talk like that before? He should watch the way he talks because there are some people who are not politicians but have forced themselves to be one and so they talk anyhow”.

He and Ken Agyapong, I have thrown a challenge to them. Kwame, if you like organize a debate between myself and Obiri Boahen at your studio and give a topic and let’s see who will perform.

Anita, who dared both Nana Obiri Boahen and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) for a debate, said she has never lied about the history of Ghana and won’t ever do that, except that the NPP does not want to accept the atrocities they visited on Ghanaians during that period, citing the Kulungugu bombing and others.

According to her, she has in many ways tried to get his attention to the extent of “insulting” the Assin Central MP, but he has managed to avoid her in all cases. She said, she would have taught the two gentlemen true history, if they accepted the invitation to debate her.”

“I said organize a programme, I need Ken Agyapong, I have insulted him to catch his attention, but to no avail. I have not insulted him that he is a fool or an animal, but because of his continuous blubbing, I need him one on one, face him and teach him how Yaa Asantewaa fought the Ashanti Kingdom”.

The former women organizer, also dared the NPP government to disallow the September 21 founder’s day celebration as was instituted by the late President Atta Mills for Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah founder of Ghana.

She said the NPP, is at liberty to celebrate whatever they want to celebrate, but must be told that Dr. Nkrumah, would be celebrated next month by Ghanaians, whether the NPP likes it or not.

It won’t be long, September 21 will be here, they should cancel the founder’s day celebration, so that we see them as real men. Ghanaians will celebrate Nkrumah, whether they like it or not, they can also celebrate what they want.

Meanwhile, Nana Obiri Boahen, on the same show earlier said it was in the right direction that the NPP marked the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) on August 4.

According to him such programmes, will be celebrated and so those who are uncomfortable with it, especially the Convention People’s Party (CPP), should start accepting it that way, because it is here to stay.

“The NPP has done well by celebrating the event. They have done well, we shall have it all the time, those who don’t understand, should also celebrate theirs, I applaud the NPP. Let’s mark every historic event in the country. NPP, kudos for setting the records straight, you must go ahead and set the records straight. Tell the CPP, we have 270 seats in Parliament they have none. That is what is important and they should be worried about”.